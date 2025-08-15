Empowering India's Women: From Margins to Markets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised women's self-help groups for their transformative role in entrepreneurship and exports during his Independence Day address. Modi highlighted their success in international markets and generating significant business. He also emphasized creating opportunities for local talents and reducing imports, like toys, by boosting exports.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded women's self-help groups (SHGs), citing their significant impact on entrepreneurship and export markets. In his Independence Day address, Modi emphasized that these groups have shifted from marginal roles to become pivotal drivers in the economy.
He announced that SHGs' products have gained international traction, generating business valued at 'lakhs of crores.' Over the past decade, SHGs have achieved remarkable progress, according to Modi, garnering attention for their contributions.
The Prime Minister further discussed the importance of fostering local talent and reducing reliance on imports. He referenced past discussions about toy exports in 'Mann Ki Baat,' expressing pride in India's progress toward exporting locally made toys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Deals and Strategic Moves in Global Business Landscape
Trump: We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.
South Korea and U.S. Trade Agreement Boosts Business Prospects
Lithuania's Prime Minister Resigns Amid Business Controversy
Generative AI fuels sophisticated cyberattacks, putting users and businesses at risk