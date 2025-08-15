Empowering India's Women: From Margins to Markets

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded women's self-help groups (SHGs), citing their significant impact on entrepreneurship and export markets. In his Independence Day address, Modi emphasized that these groups have shifted from marginal roles to become pivotal drivers in the economy.

He announced that SHGs' products have gained international traction, generating business valued at 'lakhs of crores.' Over the past decade, SHGs have achieved remarkable progress, according to Modi, garnering attention for their contributions.

The Prime Minister further discussed the importance of fostering local talent and reducing reliance on imports. He referenced past discussions about toy exports in 'Mann Ki Baat,' expressing pride in India's progress toward exporting locally made toys.

