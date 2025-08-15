Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Triumph and the Spirit of Naya Bharat

Celebrated on India's Independence Day, Operation Sindoor marks a pivotal military success against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. The event at Red Fort radiates the spirit of 'Naya Bharat,' showcasing India's progress and ambition through artworks, patriotic fervor, and a major infrastructural achievement, the Chenab bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, the success of Operation Sindoor shines brightly at the Red Fort complex. Featuring special artworks, the event commemorates the decisive military action that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, marking yet another milestone in India's journey.

The logo of Operation Sindoor and the image of the iconic Chenab bridge symbolize the rise of 'Naya Bharat,' encapsulating India's future vision through its aspirations and growing global stature. The Defence Ministry highlights these themes as integral to the ongoing celebrations, aiming to inspire renewed progress.

The Red Fort, adorned with vibrant posters and installations, sets a patriotic stage where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead this grand event. As a further testament to India's ambition, the festivities will include performances by military bands across the nation, inviting citizens to revel in patriotic tunes and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

