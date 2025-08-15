Operation Sindoor: India's Triumph and the Spirit of Naya Bharat

In a momentous celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, the success of Operation Sindoor shines brightly at the Red Fort complex. Featuring special artworks, the event commemorates the decisive military action that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, marking yet another milestone in India's journey.

The logo of Operation Sindoor and the image of the iconic Chenab bridge symbolize the rise of 'Naya Bharat,' encapsulating India's future vision through its aspirations and growing global stature. The Defence Ministry highlights these themes as integral to the ongoing celebrations, aiming to inspire renewed progress.

The Red Fort, adorned with vibrant posters and installations, sets a patriotic stage where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead this grand event. As a further testament to India's ambition, the festivities will include performances by military bands across the nation, inviting citizens to revel in patriotic tunes and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)