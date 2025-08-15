Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Call to Action: Keeping India's Independence Alive

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Indians to work hard and make sacrifices to preserve independence, highlighting the need for self-confidence and global leadership. Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of diligence and the vision for India to emerge as a global leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:01 IST
Addressing a gathering at the RSS office in Bhubaneswar, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of hard work and sacrifice to maintain India's independence. His remarks came as part of the Independence Day speeches on Friday.

'Our ancestors secured our freedom through supreme sacrifices,' Bhagwat noted, urging current generations to employ similar dedication to not only preserve it but also to foster self-confidence within the nation.

Bhagwat's vision for India is one of emerging as 'Vishwa Guru' or a global leader, guiding a world often engaged in conflict. His comments echoed a rallying call for unity and persistent effort among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

