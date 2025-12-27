Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Song of Sacrifice and Unity

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' is more than just a song; it's a symbol of sacrifice, patriotism, and unity pivotal to India's freedom struggle. The 150th anniversary was celebrated with a photo exhibition, highlighting its historical impact and continued relevance in fostering national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, stressed that 'Vande Mataram' transcends its format as a song, capturing the essence of sacrifice and patriotism that fueled India's fight for independence.

Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebration of 'Vande Mataram,' he inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication. The exhibition at Vivek Vardhini Educational Institutions aimed to showcase the spirit of national unity through rare photographs.

Reddy recounted the song's role in unifying Indians against colonial rule, noting its continued importance in fostering a collective national identity. Additionally, Shruti Patil, Additional Director General of CBC, highlighted its lasting influence on shaping India's national consciousness.

