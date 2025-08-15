Left Menu

Paramount's Expansion Sparks Entertainment Buzz

Paramount Global plans to boost film production and maintain its entertainment brands following a merger. Taylor Swift announces a new album inspired by her Eras Tour. J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura is found guilty of indecent assault during a fan event in Hong Kong.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:28 IST
Paramount Global revealed significant expansion plans on Wednesday, aiming to enhance their film production capabilities while continuing to support iconic entertainment brands like Nickelodeon, MTV, and BET. This comes in the wake of an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. The company's president, Jeff Shell, emphasized redefining, rather than divesting, its cable network assets.

In other entertainment news, pop icon Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.' The artist indicated that the work would convey the joy she experienced during her record-setting Eras Tour. Swift shared these insights on the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. The album is set for release on October 3.

Elsewhere, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura was convicted of indecent assault by a Hong Kong court. The incident involved a woman serving as his interpreter at a fan event last March. Kamimura, previously part of the group One N' Only, denied the charges and did not testify during his trial.

