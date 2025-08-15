Valor Unforgotten: The Legacy of Rezang La
The Rezang La War Memorial commemorates a heroic stand by the Indian army's 13 Kumaon Regiment against Chinese forces in 1962. Located in eastern Ladakh, it honors 114 fallen soldiers, including Major Shaitan Singh. The site serves as a significant tourist attraction, highlighting battlefield bravery and sacrifice.
Perched atop a mountain in eastern Ladakh's Chushul sector, the Rezang La War Memorial bears witness to the heroics of 114 Indian soldiers who valiantly fought against a massive Chinese force in the frigid winter of 1962.
Central to this memorial is a tribute to the soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment's Charlie company, predominantly from the Ahir community, who were martyred during the battle at Rezang La pass, a strategic point on the India-China Line of Actual Control.
Major Shaitan Singh, leading the infantry, was posthumously awarded India's highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery. Daily, a guard of honor is presented, drawing numerous visitors and fostering battlefield tourism under the 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' initiative.