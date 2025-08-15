Valor Unforgotten: The Legacy of Rezang La

Perched atop a mountain in eastern Ladakh's Chushul sector, the Rezang La War Memorial bears witness to the heroics of 114 Indian soldiers who valiantly fought against a massive Chinese force in the frigid winter of 1962.

Central to this memorial is a tribute to the soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment's Charlie company, predominantly from the Ahir community, who were martyred during the battle at Rezang La pass, a strategic point on the India-China Line of Actual Control.

Major Shaitan Singh, leading the infantry, was posthumously awarded India's highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery. Daily, a guard of honor is presented, drawing numerous visitors and fostering battlefield tourism under the 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' initiative.