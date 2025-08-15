Resonating Through Time: The Timeless Soundtrack of 'Sholay'

The soundtrack of the legendary film 'Sholay' stands the test of time, remaining as iconic and memorable as the film's dialogues and characters, even five decades later.

Composed by the illustrious R.D. Burman, each song eloquently encapsulates the dramatic range of emotions depicted in the film's narrative.

With classic tracks like 'Yeh Dosti', sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, and 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', performed by Burman himself, the songs continue to hold their cultural significance and are frequently referenced and remixed even today.

(With inputs from agencies.)