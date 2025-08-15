Left Menu

New Vegas Awaits: Fallout Series Expands Horizons in Season Two

Prime Video's anticipated 'Fallout' Season 2 will debut in December 2025, transitioning the storyline to New Vegas. Based on the renowned video game, the series explores a post-apocalyptic world of survivors readjusting to a violent universe, with returning characters and new plots diverging from the game's canonical endings.

Prime Video has officially announced the release of the second season of its acclaimed series 'Fallout,' set to premiere in December 2025. This new season will transport viewers to the legendary New Vegas setting, offering a fresh narrative twist.

Inspired by the popular 'Fallout' video game, the series delves into the contrasting lives of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world where resources are nearly exhausted. Season two explores life 200 years after a global catastrophe, as sheltered communities face the dangerous realities outside their protective bunkers.

Directed by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the series introduces beloved characters like Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul back into the fray. Joining them this season are actors Kyle MacLachlan and Macaulay Culkin, with the latter portraying a 'crazy genius' character. 'Fallout' will be available on Prime Video in multiple languages, expanding its reach to a broader audience.

