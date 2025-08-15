New Vegas Awaits: Fallout Series Expands Horizons in Season Two

Prime Video has officially announced the release of the second season of its acclaimed series 'Fallout,' set to premiere in December 2025. This new season will transport viewers to the legendary New Vegas setting, offering a fresh narrative twist.

Inspired by the popular 'Fallout' video game, the series delves into the contrasting lives of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world where resources are nearly exhausted. Season two explores life 200 years after a global catastrophe, as sheltered communities face the dangerous realities outside their protective bunkers.

Directed by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the series introduces beloved characters like Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul back into the fray. Joining them this season are actors Kyle MacLachlan and Macaulay Culkin, with the latter portraying a 'crazy genius' character. 'Fallout' will be available on Prime Video in multiple languages, expanding its reach to a broader audience.