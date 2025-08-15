Left Menu

Honoring Freedom: Independence Day Celebrations at Raj Niwas

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena celebrated the 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at Raj Niwas and paying homage to freedom fighters. He honored veteran freedom fighter R Madavan and urged citizens, especially Delhi residents, to renew their commitment to serving the nation.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena led the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Raj Niwas, honoring the memory of freedom fighters by hoisting the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, he paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives, enabling the freedom enjoyed today.

Veteran freedom fighter R Madavan was felicitated during the event, and Saxena extended warm wishes to all, urging citizens, particularly residents of Delhi, to rededicate themselves to nation-building with enthusiasm and dedication.

