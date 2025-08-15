Left Menu

Independence Day: A Global Celebration of Indian Unity

Indian missions worldwide celebrated the 79th Independence Day with vibrant events. Ambassadors hoisted the flag, shared India’s strategic views, and showcased cultural performances. From Israel to China, the Indian diaspora participated enthusiastically, reflecting shared democratic values and a commitment to a developed India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian missions across the globe commemorated the country's 79th Independence Day, matching the fervor of celebrations back home. Ambassadors in nations including Israel, Singapore, and China presided over flag hoisting ceremonies and emphasized the significance of the strategic alliances between India and their respective host countries.

In Israel, Ambassador JP Singh praised the enduring friendship between the nations and highlighted the contributions of the Indian Jewish community. Parallelly, Singapore's High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule reiterated India's stance against terrorism through a poignant exhibition, while acknowledging the valor of Indian migrant workers.

From cultural programs in Tokyo to community celebrations in the Maldives and China, the events showcased the unity and pride of the Indian diaspora worldwide, with performances and addresses underscoring a shared commitment to Viksit Bharat, or a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Financial Literacy Break Poverty? Lessons from Roma Communities Across Eastern Europe

Global Gender Distortions Index Shows How Inequality in Work Hurts Productivity Worldwide

Pandemic Lessons: TPO Funding Lifted Trade, While E-Commerce Programs Lagged Behind

Carbon Offsetting Beats Flight Cuts in US–China Route’s Post-COVID Emissions Test

