Independence Day: A Global Celebration of Indian Unity

Indian missions across the globe commemorated the country's 79th Independence Day, matching the fervor of celebrations back home. Ambassadors in nations including Israel, Singapore, and China presided over flag hoisting ceremonies and emphasized the significance of the strategic alliances between India and their respective host countries.

In Israel, Ambassador JP Singh praised the enduring friendship between the nations and highlighted the contributions of the Indian Jewish community. Parallelly, Singapore's High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule reiterated India's stance against terrorism through a poignant exhibition, while acknowledging the valor of Indian migrant workers.

From cultural programs in Tokyo to community celebrations in the Maldives and China, the events showcased the unity and pride of the Indian diaspora worldwide, with performances and addresses underscoring a shared commitment to Viksit Bharat, or a developed India.

