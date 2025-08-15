Drama Unfolds as KFPA Election Results Ignite Controversy

The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) elections concluded with significant tension and drama, as results were declared in Kochi. Rakesh B and Listin Stephen were elected as the President and Secretary, respectively, during the proceedings at Hotel Abad Plaza.

Sophia Paul and award-winning producer Sandeep Senan, noted for his work on the acclaimed film 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum,' were appointed as Vice-Presidents. The positions of Joint Secretaries were claimed by Producers Alwin Antony and Mm Hamsa, while Subair NP took the role of Treasurer.

The election, which saw 14 members appointed to the Executive Committee, became contentious following actress Sandra Thomas's rejected nominations for President and Treasurer. This led to a public dispute on social media with Vijay Babu, spotlighting internal rifts in the association.