Left Menu

EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Trade Deal Amid Controversy

The European Union has approved its largest free trade agreement with the Mercosur group after 25 years of negotiation, amidst protests from farmers and opposition from several EU countries. The agreement aims to reduce reliance on China and offset U.S. tariffs, but faces environmental and agricultural opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:04 IST
EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Trade Deal Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has finally given the nod to its most significant free trade agreement with Mercosur, involving Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, after a quarter-century of discussions. Friday's approval came despite vivid protests from European farmers who blockaded highways in countries like France and Belgium.

The accord, seen as a strategic move to counteract business losses from U.S. tariffs and reduce dependence on China, has aimed to remove billions in tariffs, thereby boosting EU exports in machinery and chemicals while opening European markets to South American agricultural goods.

Despite support from Germany and other EU nations, countries like France and Poland stand in opposition due to concerns over agricultural impacts. Environmentalists also object to the deal, citing deforestation risks in the Amazon. The agreement now awaits ratification by the European Parliament, with a decision expected by next spring.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
2
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
3
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
4
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026