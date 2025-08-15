Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas Shines at Albertsons Boise Open

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas started strong in the Albertsons Boise Open with a 6-under 65, placing him tied-eighth. He made four birdies and one eagle. Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju shot 4-under 67, tying for 33rd. Ward Dalton leads after round one with a 9-under 62.

Updated: 15-08-2025 14:51 IST
Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas impressed on the first day of the Albertsons Boise Open, carding a spectacular 6-under 65 to situate himself in a tie for eighth at the Hillcrest Country Club.

Thomas showcased his prowess with four birdies and an eagle, while Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju enjoyed a bogey-free 4-under 67, placing him tied for 33rd. Yellamaraju's performance was notably highlighted by birdies on multiple holes.

Rayhan seeks to replicate his top-10 Korn Ferry Tour finish as he prepares for the Korn Ferry Series finals, pivotal for securing the 2026 PGA Tour card. Meanwhile, Ward Dalton leads with a 9-under 62, despite two bogeys, thanks to his five birdies and three eagles.

