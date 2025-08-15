Left Menu

Sarajevo Film Festival to Honor Paolo Sorrentino with Prestigious Award

The 31st Sarajevo Film Festival will honor Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino with the prestigious Honorary Heart of Sarajevo. The event, showcasing over 250 films, will feature prominent actors and include a retrospective of Sorrentino's work. It highlights the challenges facing the Bosnian film industry.

15-08-2025
The prestigious Sarajevo Film Festival is set to honor the renowned Italian director Paolo Sorrentino with the esteemed Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award. Alongside Sorrentino, noted actors Willem Dafoe, Ray Winstone, and Stellan Skarsgard will also be acknowledged for their contributions to cinema.

Sorrentino, celebrated for films such as 'Il Divo', 'The Hand of God', and the Oscar-winning 'The Great Beauty', will be the subject of retrospectives at the event. Festival director Jovan Marjanovic praised Sorrentino's global impact through deeply personal stories.

The festival will present over 250 films, including 'Pavilion', a Bosnian black comedy by director Dino Mustafic. The festival also faces challenges, highlighting the Bosnian film industry's struggles due to a lack of government support. Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa will head the jury, evaluating nine southern, central, and eastern European co-productions.

