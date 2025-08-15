Beyond the Screen: The Trailblazing Journey of Sholay's Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan

Renowned as the stunt double for Hema Malini's Basanti in the iconic film 'Sholay', Reshma Pathan's bold performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Pathan, who adapted Malini's walk and body language for crucial tonga scenes, recalls her dedication to the film that became a cultural phenomenon.

Despite a severe injury sustained during a challenging scene, Pathan's determination to perform captured the essence of the industry spirit. 'I gave it my all,' she mentioned, referencing the ordeals faced during production that ultimately saw her overcoming physical hurdles to complete the pivotal sequences.

Her career skyrocketed after 'Sholay', leading to collaborations with Bollywood's elite and earning her the adoration of both audiences and industry professionals. Today, Pathan's legacy is celebrated, notably in the film 'The Sholay Girl', which chronicles her journey and contributions to film stunt work.

