Left Menu

Beyond the Screen: The Trailblazing Journey of Sholay's Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan

Reshma Pathan, the stuntwoman behind the memorable tonga scenes in 'Sholay', recounts her transformative experience working on the 1975 film. Injured yet resolute, Pathan persevered, contributing to the movie's success. Her career flourished post-'Sholay', marking a new era for female stunt performers in Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:49 IST
Beyond the Screen: The Trailblazing Journey of Sholay's Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned as the stunt double for Hema Malini's Basanti in the iconic film 'Sholay', Reshma Pathan's bold performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Pathan, who adapted Malini's walk and body language for crucial tonga scenes, recalls her dedication to the film that became a cultural phenomenon.

Despite a severe injury sustained during a challenging scene, Pathan's determination to perform captured the essence of the industry spirit. 'I gave it my all,' she mentioned, referencing the ordeals faced during production that ultimately saw her overcoming physical hurdles to complete the pivotal sequences.

Her career skyrocketed after 'Sholay', leading to collaborations with Bollywood's elite and earning her the adoration of both audiences and industry professionals. Today, Pathan's legacy is celebrated, notably in the film 'The Sholay Girl', which chronicles her journey and contributions to film stunt work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025