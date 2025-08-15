Left Menu

Collapse at Historic Humayun's Tomb: Rescue Efforts Underway

A portion of Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi collapsed, trapping eight to nine people. Emergency services were called at 4:30 PM on Friday. Five fire tenders are at the scene, working to rescue those believed to be trapped. This mid-16th century mausoleum is a popular tourist destination.

Updated: 15-08-2025 17:20 IST
A portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday afternoon, leaving eight to nine people feared trapped beneath the rubble. The incident was reported by local authorities, triggering an immediate response in a bid to rescue the affected individuals.

According to a Delhi Fire Services official, an emergency call reporting the fall of a dome segment was received at approximately 4:30 PM. In response, five fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the scene in an effort to secure the site and assist those trapped within the iconic structure.

The monument, a mid-16th century mausoleum cherished by both locals and tourists alike, has become the focal point of significant rescue operations. This tragic event highlights the need for continued preservation efforts for historical sites of national importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

