India-Australia Bond Strengthened Through High-Impact Events

The 2025 India Immersion Week promises to strengthen India-Australia partnerships through seven high-impact events in New Delhi and Mumbai. Organized by IABCA and supported by Centre of Australia India Relations, the event will feature trade delegations, ministers, and cultural leaders, focusing on economic and sustainable growth initiatives.

India and Australia are set to deepen their bilateral ties with a series of high-impact events from September 9-12. Hosted in New Delhi and Mumbai, the 2025 India Immersion Week seeks to enhance cultural, economic, and strategic partnerships as organized by the India Australia Business & Community Alliance (IABCA).

Marking its twelfth year, the IABCA event expects a strong turnout of trade delegations, ministers, and cultural leaders, aiming to build sustainable relationships and showcase innovations aligned with the Australia-India Economic Roadmap Superhighways. The program will run for four days, culminating in major gatherings in Mumbai.

Key events include the Global Leaders Forum and the IABCA Awards gala, highlighting renewable energy solutions, featuring prominent figures like Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green. Participants will explore avenues for greener growth through discussions on hydrogen, solar energy, and cross-border sustainability.

