SNC Celebrates Independence Day with Salute to Armed Forces

The Southern Naval Command marked the 79th Independence Day, with Vice Admiral V Srinivas highlighting the role of the armed forces in national security. He termed Operation Sindoor a turning point and emphasized training for a cohesive future-ready force. A parade and fly past celebrated national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:13 IST
The Southern Naval Command (SNC) commemorated India's 79th Independence Day, with a focus on the armed forces' pivotal role, as remarked by Vice Admiral V Srinivas. He underscored the strategic impact of Operation Sindoor on India's defense landscape.

Vice Admiral Srinivas highlighted the Navy's contributions across various operational, training fronts, and humanitarian missions. Demonstrations such as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, medical evacuations, and disaster relief efforts showcased the Navy's extensive reach.

The celebration included a ceremonial parade, where naval units exhibited national pride, and Vice Admiral Srinivas urged personnel to prioritize safety and dedication to the nation's future goals, aiming for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

