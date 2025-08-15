Left Menu

Delhi Honours Heroes: Independence Day Recognitions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Independence Day by honoring officers and a freedom fighter for their exceptional contributions to society and nation-building. Awards were presented to officers Yogendra Kumar, Satyavir Singh Yadav, and Anjana Chauhan for their service, alongside INA member Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai for his role in the freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:19 IST
Delhi Honours Heroes: Independence Day Recognitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to officers and a veteran freedom fighter for their exemplary services. The event took place at Chhatrasal Stadium during a grand celebration organized by the Delhi government.

A distinguished 'President's Correctional Service Medal' was awarded to Assistant Superintendent Yogendra Kumar, whose dedication in prison administration and environmental protection was recognized, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The same medal was presented to Additional Superintendent Satyavir Singh Yadav for his unwavering discipline and commitment since 1998 at Tihar Jail.

Officer Anjana Chauhan was also honored for over two decades of dedication, particularly during challenging times like Covid-19, organizing cultural programs, and welfare activities. Additionally, a special homage was paid to Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai, an INA member and freedom fighter, whose efforts under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's command in the independence movement were fondly remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025