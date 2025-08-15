Delhi Honours Heroes: Independence Day Recognitions
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Independence Day by honoring officers and a freedom fighter for their exceptional contributions to society and nation-building. Awards were presented to officers Yogendra Kumar, Satyavir Singh Yadav, and Anjana Chauhan for their service, alongside INA member Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai for his role in the freedom struggle.
- Country:
- India
On Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to officers and a veteran freedom fighter for their exemplary services. The event took place at Chhatrasal Stadium during a grand celebration organized by the Delhi government.
A distinguished 'President's Correctional Service Medal' was awarded to Assistant Superintendent Yogendra Kumar, whose dedication in prison administration and environmental protection was recognized, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The same medal was presented to Additional Superintendent Satyavir Singh Yadav for his unwavering discipline and commitment since 1998 at Tihar Jail.
Officer Anjana Chauhan was also honored for over two decades of dedication, particularly during challenging times like Covid-19, organizing cultural programs, and welfare activities. Additionally, a special homage was paid to Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai, an INA member and freedom fighter, whose efforts under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's command in the independence movement were fondly remembered.
