Left Menu

Komal Verma Saluja: Young Medico Shines at Rajasthan's 'At Home' Event

Komal Verma Saluja, a Kota-based MBBS intern, received accolades from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for her academic achievements. Recognized during the 'At Home' event, Komal excelled in the NEET-UG 2020 and topped her MBBS exams. She aims to serve humanity through evidence-based medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:46 IST
Komal Verma Saluja: Young Medico Shines at Rajasthan's 'At Home' Event
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment of academic excellence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hailed the achievements of a Kota-based MBBS intern during the renowned 'At Home' event at the Maharangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Komal Verma Saluja was celebrated for her outstanding accomplishments, which include securing a high rank in the NEET-UG 2020 and topping the 2023 MBBS examination at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences. The event also honored social workers and artists across various fields.

She was also chosen for the coveted Khorana Programme of Scholars, a testament to her passion for biotechnology. Expressing her gratitude, Komal stressed the significance of discipline, dedication, and a profound desire to contribute to humanity's well-being through evidence-based practices.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025