Komal Verma Saluja: Young Medico Shines at Rajasthan's 'At Home' Event

In a significant acknowledgment of academic excellence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hailed the achievements of a Kota-based MBBS intern during the renowned 'At Home' event at the Maharangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Komal Verma Saluja was celebrated for her outstanding accomplishments, which include securing a high rank in the NEET-UG 2020 and topping the 2023 MBBS examination at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences. The event also honored social workers and artists across various fields.

She was also chosen for the coveted Khorana Programme of Scholars, a testament to her passion for biotechnology. Expressing her gratitude, Komal stressed the significance of discipline, dedication, and a profound desire to contribute to humanity's well-being through evidence-based practices.