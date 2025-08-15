Left Menu

Delhi's Drive to Revitalize the Yamuna

The Delhi government, led by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, has launched various initiatives to rejuvenate the Yamuna River. These efforts include desilting drains, stabilizing riverbanks, and beautifying ghats. Verma emphasized the need for collective citizen participation in the mission, urging educational institutions to promote awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken significant steps to revitalize the Yamuna River's health, according to Water Minister Parvesh Verma. Speaking on India's 79th Independence Day, Verma highlighted the initiatives, which include desilting drains and stabilizing riverbanks, as he led a symbolic boat procession followed by a 'Yamuna Aarti.'

Minister Verma underscored the importance of collective public involvement, stating that rejuvenating the Yamuna was a shared mission. It cannot be accomplished solely by government agencies. He called on every citizen to contribute by adopting sustainable practices to protect natural heritage.

Over recent months, the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department have collaborated on river restoration. Verma also encouraged schools and colleges to engage students in promoting awareness about maintaining a clean Yamuna.

