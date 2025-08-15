Delhi's Drive to Revitalize the Yamuna

The Delhi government has taken significant steps to revitalize the Yamuna River's health, according to Water Minister Parvesh Verma. Speaking on India's 79th Independence Day, Verma highlighted the initiatives, which include desilting drains and stabilizing riverbanks, as he led a symbolic boat procession followed by a 'Yamuna Aarti.'

Minister Verma underscored the importance of collective public involvement, stating that rejuvenating the Yamuna was a shared mission. It cannot be accomplished solely by government agencies. He called on every citizen to contribute by adopting sustainable practices to protect natural heritage.

Over recent months, the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department have collaborated on river restoration. Verma also encouraged schools and colleges to engage students in promoting awareness about maintaining a clean Yamuna.