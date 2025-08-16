Left Menu

Renewed Calls to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Historical Pain

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj urges the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor to allow devotees to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara. Closed following military operations, the corridor holds significant historical and emotional value for Punjabis. Gargaj highlights its role in healing the wounds of Partition.

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, has advocated for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor. This passage allows devotees to visit the historic Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

The closure, effective since May 7, followed Indian military operations targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack that resulted in 26 casualties on April 22.

Ahead of 'Jyoti Jot Diwas' of Guru Nanak Dev, Gargaj emphasized the significance of allowing the 'sangat' (congregation) to visit this revered religious site. In his statement, he urged the Centre to expedite reopening efforts.

Originally opened during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the Kartarpur Corridor serves as a bridge for Punjabis to reconnect at Kartarpur Sahib. It provided a vital link for families separated during the 1947 Partition.

Due to escalating tensions, the corridor's closure has disappointed many in the Sikh community, who have been persistent in their calls for its reopening, according to Gargaj.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Gargaj noted the enduring anguish resulting from the 1947 Partition, underscoring its profound impact across communities. He lamented the lasting sorrow experienced by Punjabis worldwide.

To honor those affected by Partition, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organizes an annual 'ardas' at the Akal Takht. This year, the 'Akhand Path Sahib' precedes a collective prayer on August 16 to commemorate those who perished in 1947.

In 1947, many Punjabis, particularly Sikhs from western Punjab, were forced to abandon fertile lands and face the loss of over 200 gurdhams, including the sacred birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gargaj recalled.

