West Bengal Leaders Celebrate Janmashtami with Messages of Dharma and Justice

West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the citizens on Janmashtami. Bose emphasized Lord Krishna's teachings on dharma, karma, justice, and equity. Banerjee, via X, sent warm wishes to mark Krishna's birth anniversary, a festival celebrated nationwide with traditional zeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 08:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored Janmashtami by extending greetings to the state's citizens. They emphasized the festival's spiritual significance and its potential to guide moral actions.

Governor Bose, in his official statement, highlighted the enduring lessons of Lord Krishna in steering the populace toward dharma, karma, justice, and equity. His message urged embracing these principles to illuminate life's path.

Chief Minister Banerjee, through a post on X, conveyed heartfelt greetings on Krishna's birth anniversary, a festival celebrated with enthusiasm nationwide. The occasion promotes traditional gaiety and spiritual reflection across India.

