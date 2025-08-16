West Bengal Leaders Celebrate Janmashtami with Messages of Dharma and Justice
West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the citizens on Janmashtami. Bose emphasized Lord Krishna's teachings on dharma, karma, justice, and equity. Banerjee, via X, sent warm wishes to mark Krishna's birth anniversary, a festival celebrated nationwide with traditional zeal.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored Janmashtami by extending greetings to the state's citizens. They emphasized the festival's spiritual significance and its potential to guide moral actions.
Governor Bose, in his official statement, highlighted the enduring lessons of Lord Krishna in steering the populace toward dharma, karma, justice, and equity. His message urged embracing these principles to illuminate life's path.
Chief Minister Banerjee, through a post on X, conveyed heartfelt greetings on Krishna's birth anniversary, a festival celebrated with enthusiasm nationwide. The occasion promotes traditional gaiety and spiritual reflection across India.
ALSO READ
Karnataka Government Monitors Social Media Amid Dharmasthala Allegations
Unveiling Secrets: Dharmasthala's Alleged Mass Burials Under Investigation
Mamata Banerjee to Assess Flood Damage in West Bengal Amidst Criticism of Water Management
iGOT Karmayogi Review Spurs Digital Push for Fisheries Sector Modernization
Karnataka's Digital Watchdog on Alleged Dharmasthala Mass Burials