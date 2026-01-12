Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Decries AI Blunders in Electoral Rolls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee highlights AI-induced errors in electoral rolls, impacting voter identification. She condemns the Election Commission's handling of the situation, citing constitutional violations. Banerjee underscores the human toll, urging the EC to rectify issues to protect democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee Decries AI Blunders in Electoral Rolls
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging AI-driven errors in the 2002 electoral roll digitisation are adversely affecting voters during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

In her fifth letter addressing the issue, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission's disregard for established statutory processes, resulting in incorrect voter categorization and forcing voters to prove their identities anew. She describes the process as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Banerjee also highlighted significant human consequences, including 77 deaths, questioning the EC's approach to burdened citizens and urging immediate intervention to halt ongoing voter harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Women's Premier...

 Global
2
Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images

Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images

 Global
3
Powell's Federal Reserve Showdown: A Battle for Independence

Powell's Federal Reserve Showdown: A Battle for Independence

 United States
4
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026