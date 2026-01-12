Mamata Banerjee Decries AI Blunders in Electoral Rolls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee highlights AI-induced errors in electoral rolls, impacting voter identification. She condemns the Election Commission's handling of the situation, citing constitutional violations. Banerjee underscores the human toll, urging the EC to rectify issues to protect democratic rights.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging AI-driven errors in the 2002 electoral roll digitisation are adversely affecting voters during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
In her fifth letter addressing the issue, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission's disregard for established statutory processes, resulting in incorrect voter categorization and forcing voters to prove their identities anew. She describes the process as arbitrary and unconstitutional.
Banerjee also highlighted significant human consequences, including 77 deaths, questioning the EC's approach to burdened citizens and urging immediate intervention to halt ongoing voter harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Targets Thackeray Cousins in BMC Election Battle
Raj Thackeray Accuses Ruling Party of 'Election Bazaar' Amidst Bribery Allegations
Pune Preps for Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions and International Sporting Event
This is not last election for Mumbai and Marathi people; your own survival is at stake: CM Fadnavis to Thackeray brothers at rally.
Congress Strategizes for West Bengal Elections Amid Controversy