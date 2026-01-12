Mamata Banerjee Decries AI Blunders in Electoral Rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging AI-driven errors in the 2002 electoral roll digitisation are adversely affecting voters during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

In her fifth letter addressing the issue, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission's disregard for established statutory processes, resulting in incorrect voter categorization and forcing voters to prove their identities anew. She describes the process as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Banerjee also highlighted significant human consequences, including 77 deaths, questioning the EC's approach to burdened citizens and urging immediate intervention to halt ongoing voter harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)