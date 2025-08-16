Beloved 'General Hospital' Star Tristan Rogers Dies at 79

Tristan Rogers, celebrated for his iconic role as Robert Scorpio on the enduring daytime soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died at the age of 79 following a battle with lung cancer. The actor's passing was confirmed by his manager to ABC 7, with E! News reporting the details. Meryl Soodak, Rogers's manager, stated that despite not being a smoker, the actor succumbed to the illness.

Soodak reflected on Rogers's significant contribution to 'General Hospital,' describing how he transformed the character of Scorpio from a single-day role into a prominent figure in the show. 'He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing,' she noted. This sad news surfaces less than a month after Rogers revealed his diagnosis, which coincided with his final appearance on the show.

In July, Rogers's representative shared a hopeful yet cautious statement regarding his health. 'While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,' it read. The family requested privacy during this difficult period, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from fans. Rogers, who made 'General Hospital' appearances intermittently from 1980 to 1992 and again from later years to 2025, voiced his appreciation for the audience's loyalty.

Besides 'General Hospital,' Rogers also graced screens in other popular soap operas like 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful.' Nevertheless, the Robert Scorpio role held a special place in his career. Rogers eloquently spoke about his character's innovative nature on the 'That's Awesome' podcast in 2020, describing Scorpio as an 'intriguing, mysterious type.' At the zenith of his popularity, Rogers admitted facing challenges with being recognized, sharing anecdotes of requiring security for simple outings. His tenure as Scorpio was a landmark in his career, one he revisited for decades.

Rogers is survived by his wife of 20 years, Teresa, along with their children Sara Jane, 32, and Cale, 29. (ANI)