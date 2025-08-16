Left Menu

Chris Columbus on Leaving 'Home Alone' in the Past

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, known for the beloved 'Home Alone' series, has no intentions of reviving the franchise. He believes the original films captured a unique moment in time that shouldn't be revisited. Despite star Macaulay Culkin's openness to a sequel, Columbus maintains it would be a mistake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:33 IST
Chris Columbus on Leaving 'Home Alone' in the Past
Chris Columbus
  • Country:
  • United States

Chris Columbus, the filmmaker behind the iconic 'Home Alone' movies, has firmly stated he will not be returning to direct another sequel. Despite the films' enduring popularity and box office success, Columbus feels that the magic of the original should remain untouched.

'Home Alone,' featuring a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, an eight-year-old left behind during a family vacation, shattered box office records upon its release in 1990, earning over USD 476 million from an USD 18 million budget. Its success prompted a number of less successful sequels, most recently 'Home Sweet Home Alone' in 2021.

Columbus expressed in a recent interview that attempting to recreate what made 'Home Alone' special would be a mistake. Although Culkin hinted at a possible return if the price is right, Columbus stands firm in his view that the franchise belongs to the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025