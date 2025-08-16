Chris Columbus on Leaving 'Home Alone' in the Past

Chris Columbus, the filmmaker behind the iconic 'Home Alone' movies, has firmly stated he will not be returning to direct another sequel. Despite the films' enduring popularity and box office success, Columbus feels that the magic of the original should remain untouched.

'Home Alone,' featuring a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, an eight-year-old left behind during a family vacation, shattered box office records upon its release in 1990, earning over USD 476 million from an USD 18 million budget. Its success prompted a number of less successful sequels, most recently 'Home Sweet Home Alone' in 2021.

Columbus expressed in a recent interview that attempting to recreate what made 'Home Alone' special would be a mistake. Although Culkin hinted at a possible return if the price is right, Columbus stands firm in his view that the franchise belongs to the past.

