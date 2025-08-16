Ten-Layer Pyramid Marks Dahi Handi World Record

A spectacular display unfolded in Thane as a Govinda squad established a world record with a ten-tier human pyramid during a Dahi Handi event. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik lauded the remarkable achievement.

The event, organized by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation and Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, drew significant attention. Sarnaik announced a substantial Rs 25 lakh prize for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, recognizing their remarkable feat.

This festival, celebrated statewide in honor of Lord Krishna's birthday, sees teams striving to construct towering pyramids to break suspended pots. This year's record surpassed the previous mark of nine layers, showcasing the team's dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)