Left Menu

Ten-Layer Pyramid Marks Dahi Handi World Record

A Govinda team set a world record by forming a ten-layer human pyramid at a Dahi Handi event in Thane, organized by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation. The feat, praised by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, upholds traditions linked to Shiv Sena legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:48 IST
Ten-Layer Pyramid Marks Dahi Handi World Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A spectacular display unfolded in Thane as a Govinda squad established a world record with a ten-tier human pyramid during a Dahi Handi event. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik lauded the remarkable achievement.

The event, organized by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation and Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, drew significant attention. Sarnaik announced a substantial Rs 25 lakh prize for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, recognizing their remarkable feat.

This festival, celebrated statewide in honor of Lord Krishna's birthday, sees teams striving to construct towering pyramids to break suspended pots. This year's record surpassed the previous mark of nine layers, showcasing the team's dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025