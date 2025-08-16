Ten-Layer Pyramid Marks Dahi Handi World Record
A Govinda team set a world record by forming a ten-layer human pyramid at a Dahi Handi event in Thane, organized by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation. The feat, praised by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, upholds traditions linked to Shiv Sena legends.
- Country:
- India
A spectacular display unfolded in Thane as a Govinda squad established a world record with a ten-tier human pyramid during a Dahi Handi event. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik lauded the remarkable achievement.
The event, organized by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation and Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, drew significant attention. Sarnaik announced a substantial Rs 25 lakh prize for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, recognizing their remarkable feat.
This festival, celebrated statewide in honor of Lord Krishna's birthday, sees teams striving to construct towering pyramids to break suspended pots. This year's record surpassed the previous mark of nine layers, showcasing the team's dedication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United States Breaks World Record in 4x100 Mixed Relay
U.S. Breaks World Record in Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay at Championships
U.S. Women's Relay Team Sets New World Record in Medley
Pariksha Pe Charcha Sets Guinness World Record with 35.3 Million Registrations
Pariksha Pe Charcha Enters Guinness World Record with Powerful Engagement