Pinkathon Mumbai Sets World Record in Visually Impaired Women’s Race
The 10th Pinkathon Mumbai saw 5,300 women participants, setting a world record for visually impaired women running together. The two-day event featured races of 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km distances. The diversity of participants, including visually impaired runners, highlighted the evolving landscape of women's running in India.
The 10th edition of the Pinkathon Mumbai gathered over 5,300 women, marking a world record for the most visually impaired women running together, with 115 participants competing in various categories.
This two-day event, which concluded on Sunday, offered races spanning 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km, attracting runners from diverse age groups.
Pinkathon founder, Milind Soman, remarked on the diversity, noting the inclusion of visually impaired runners, first-timers, and competitive athletes as a sign of the evolving and inclusive landscape of women's running in India. Notable winners included Piyusha Lohar, Yamini Thakare, and Padma Karande in their respective race categories.
