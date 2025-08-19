Left Menu

Sweden's Beloved Kiruna Church Takes a Historic Journey

The historic Kiruna Church in Sweden is being relocated due to the expansion of the world's largest underground iron-ore mine. As part of Kiruna's town relocation, the church, weighing 672 metric tons, will be moved along a 5-kilometer route. The event will feature cultural performances and significant media coverage.

In an extraordinary feat of engineering and culture, Sweden's iconic Kiruna Church is undergoing a historic relocation due to the expansion of a massive underground iron-ore mine threatening to engulf the town of Kiruna.

The beloved wooden church, once voted the best building of all time in Sweden prior to 1950, is being shifted 5 kilometers to a new town center. This intricate maneuver, attended by Swedish royalty and highlighted by musical performances, has turned into a spectacular media event.

The relocation, part of a broader plan to move Kiruna's town center, involves meticulous planning by engineers and aching hearts of locals. Weighing 672 metric tons, the church's movement requires extensive road modifications. Despite the fanfare, concerns loom over the new mine's impact on local reindeer migration routes.

