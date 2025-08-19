Left Menu

Renee Zellweger Debuts Passion Project 'They' at Edinburgh International Film Festival

Renee Zellweger, known for her roles in 'Bridget Jones', premiered her directorial debut, 'They', an animated short film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Inspired by declining social discourse, the film is a passion project. Zellweger hopes to direct more films in the future.

Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:39 IST
Renowned actress Renee Zellweger has made her directorial debut with the short film 'They', showcased at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. This animated, hand-drawn piece reflects Zellweger's concern about the diminishing quality of social discourse, a theme she feels passionate about. The project is particularly close to her heart, having been conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning actress explained the significance behind the film's title. It symbolically captures the disconnect observed in modern conversations where phrases like 'you know how they are' perpetuate division. Zellweger believes the film fosters dialogue sans offense.

Zellweger's established acting career, with performances in 'Bridget Jones', 'Jerry Maguire', and 'Judy', has won her critical acclaim. However, with her directorial debut, she hints at future endeavors behind the camera, emphasizing the importance of the right opportunity and timing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

