Helen Mirren on Gender and the Future of James Bond

Helen Mirren believes the iconic role of James Bond should remain male, citing the character's historic framework and audience expectations. As discussions continue around a successor, both Mirren and former Bond star Pierce Brosnan share their perspectives on the enduring legacy and appeal of the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:42 IST
Helen Mirren on Gender and the Future of James Bond
Helen Mirren (Photo/Instagram/@helenmirren). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview reported by Deadline, acclaimed actress Helen Mirren expressed her views on the ongoing search for the next James Bond. Mirren, known for her illustrious career that includes an Academy Award and multiple BAFTAs, stated she doesn't see a woman taking on the iconic role of 007.

While promoting 'Thursday Murder Club' alongside former Bond star Pierce Brosnan, Mirren explained that although she considers herself a strong feminist, James Bond has always been, and should remain, a male character. 'You can't have a woman,' she elaborated, 'it just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond.'

Brosnan offered his own reflections, expressing anticipation for the next actor to bring renewed vitality to the Bond character. He fondly spoke of the franchise's impact on his career, describing it as 'the gift that keeps giving.' Both actors acknowledge the enduring appeal of Bond while looking to the future of the character and the stories it tells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

