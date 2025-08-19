Ketamine Queen Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case

Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen', has consented to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, as reported by Variety. She will acknowledge five counts, including distributing ketamine leading to death and maintaining a drug-related premises. Sangha's sentencing is anticipated in the upcoming months, with a minimum expected sentence of 11 years.

Sangha is the last of a group of five defendants linked to Perry's death. The actor, famed for his role in the series 'Friends', was discovered deceased at his home in October 2023. Sangha has been in federal custody since August 2024 and was previously scheduled to stand trial in Los Angeles this September. Fellow defendant, Salvador Plasencia, who served as Perry's doctor, took a plea deal in June after admitting to distributing ketamine for non-legitimate medical purposes to the late actor.

In addition to Sangha and Plasencia, defendants Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Mark Chavez have also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges involving ketamine distribution. During a Los Angeles hearing, doctor Plasencia confessed to four counts of illegal drug distribution. Sangha admitted as part of her plea to supplying ketamine to Cody McLaury, who died from an overdose in August 2019, hours after ingestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)