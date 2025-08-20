Bollywood Stars Illuminate Skymarx's New Era in Real Estate
Bollywood stars Chitrangada Singh and Chunky Pandey attended the inauguration of Skymarx's new headquarters in Gurgaon, emphasizing the real estate firm's rise to prominence. The event celebrated young entrepreneurs Arjun Khatan and Pulkit Singh, highlighting their vision for transforming the industry with Skymarx's luxury-focused, innovative approach.
The glitzy inauguration of Skymarx's new headquarters in Gurgaon was marked by the presence of Bollywood actors Chitrangada Singh and Chunky Pandey. The event underscored the remarkable success story of the real estate company, highlighting its rapid growth and the visionary leadership of young entrepreneurs Arjun Khatan and Pulkit Singh.
Singh, lauding the office's luxurious design, described it as a reflection of 'class, creativity, and ambition.' Pandey echoed this sentiment, praising Skymarx's commitment to quality, trust, and relationship-building. The firm has expanded across regions like Kharkhoda, Sonipat, and Neemrana, setting benchmarks in the real estate sector.
The inauguration was more than a ribbon-cutting ceremony; it was a testament to Skymarx's innovative approach to real estate. As the industry evolves, the company's foundation of luxury and trust positions it for an even brighter future, with contributions from influential figures like Singh and Pandey reinforcing its blazing trajectory.
