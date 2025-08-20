Rajiv Gandhi's Pivotal Role in Tech Diplomacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has highlighted the significant contributions of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to India's software sector and diplomatic efforts. Ramesh recounted Gandhi's 1983 meeting with US President Ronald Reagan, which set the stage for a transformative Indo-US relationship.

This diplomatic breakthrough led to the establishment of Texas Instruments' R&D centre in Bengaluru and paved the way for India's rise in global software capabilities. Ramesh noted that GE followed suit three years later, shaping India's landscape of Global Capability Centres today.

Furthermore, Ramesh emphasized Gandhi's landmark visit to China in 1988, which fostered a new dynamic between the two nations, although he lamented the recent deterioration of this relationship. Rajiv Gandhi served as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989.

