Arthur Miller's Classic "Death of a Salesman" Hits the Big Screen

Arthur Miller's legendary play "Death of a Salesman" is being transformed into a feature film directed by Chinonye Chukwu. The classic tragedy, starring Jeffrey Wright and Octavia Spencer, is set to captivate audiences upon its release this November 27.

Acclaimed playwright Tony Kushner, known for "Angels in America," contributes to the screenplay. The film will feature Jeffrey Wright as protagonist Willy Loman, who grapples with his mental decline in the narrative woven from dreams and memories. Wright's illustrious career spans notable roles in "Syriana" and the James Bond franchise, among others.

Octavia Spencer, an Oscar-winning actor, known for key roles in "Fruitvale Station" and "Hidden Figures," will join the project both as an actor and producer. Alongside producing giants like Amblin Entertainment, the film promises to be a monumental adaptation of a Broadway staple.

