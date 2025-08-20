BIG FM Expands: India's Largest Radio Network Intensifies Reach

BIG FM, now India's largest radio network, has expanded its reach by adding nine new stations, bringing its total to 67 across the nation.

This milestone boosts BIG FM's presence in the Hindi-speaking markets of Northern and Central India, reinforcing its leadership in the radio industry. The new stations, located in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will be operational within six to nine months.

Sahil Mangla, Chairman of Sapphire Media Limited, expressed their commitment to become India's leading player in audio entertainment with a focus on original content and regional connection. CEO Sunil Kumaran emphasized their strategy of building deeper relationships with listeners and advertisers with the philosophy 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.' With this expansion, BIG FM continues to set industry benchmarks by connecting people, culture, and brands across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)