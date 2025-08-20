Left Menu

BIG FM Expands: India's Largest Radio Network Intensifies Reach

BIG FM has risen to become India's largest radio network by expanding to 67 stations nationwide, enhancing its presence in North and Central India's Hindi-speaking regions. The network's emphasis on original content and regional connection reinforces its leadership in the audio entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:50 IST
BIG FM Expands: India's Largest Radio Network Intensifies Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BIG FM, now India's largest radio network, has expanded its reach by adding nine new stations, bringing its total to 67 across the nation.

This milestone boosts BIG FM's presence in the Hindi-speaking markets of Northern and Central India, reinforcing its leadership in the radio industry. The new stations, located in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will be operational within six to nine months.

Sahil Mangla, Chairman of Sapphire Media Limited, expressed their commitment to become India's leading player in audio entertainment with a focus on original content and regional connection. CEO Sunil Kumaran emphasized their strategy of building deeper relationships with listeners and advertisers with the philosophy 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.' With this expansion, BIG FM continues to set industry benchmarks by connecting people, culture, and brands across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025