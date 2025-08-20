Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Criticizes AI-Created Film, Calls It a Dangerous Path for Cinema

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticized producer Vijay Subramaniam for creating an AI-generated film. He expressed his concern about the implications for Hindi cinema and artists, suggesting that such technology could undermine the industry's creativity. Kashyap emphasized the need for agencies to prioritize talent over profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:17 IST
Veteran filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has openly criticized the producer Vijay Subramaniam for his AI-generated movie titled 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal,' warning that this innovation poses a threat to Hindi cinema's future.

Kashyap shared the film's poster on Instagram, voicing his disappointment with Subramaniam, the founder of talent agency Collective Artists Network, for embracing AI at the cost of genuine artistic expression.

Kashyap emphasized the responsible role agencies should play in supporting artists, rather than merely chasing profit, especially considering the creative industry's evolving challenges and the potential dominance of artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

