Kiruna Church Relocates: A Journey of Heritage and Apology in Swedish Lapland

The historic Kiruna Church in Swedish Lapland, known for its multicultural inclusivity, has been relocated due to mining activities. Emphasizing minority languages such as Northern Sami alongside Swedish, the church embodies an ethos of cultural respect, with roots in a complex past involving Sweden's treatment of the Sami people.

The historic Kiruna Church, located just 200 kilometers above the Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland, has completed its relocation journey to a safer site as part of the town's response to the encroaching underground iron-ore mine. Known for its century-old tradition of cultural inclusivity, the church seeks to incorporate Northern Sami, Finnish, and Meänkieli languages into its worship services, alongside Swedish.

This historic wooden edifice reflects its unique multicultural ethos in both its design and practices. Built in 1912 as a gift from the state-owned mining company LKAB, the church was intended as a welcoming space for all community members, regardless of religious affiliation. Reflecting the Sami architectural style, its interior is designed to lessen the overt representation of Christianity.

At the heart of Kiruna Church's mission is its evolving relationship with the Indigenous Sami people, historically marginalized by state policies. In 2021, the Church of Sweden issued an apology for its part in the cultural suppression during the nomad schools era. Today, as it settles into its new location, the church is a symbol of reconciliation and continuity for its diverse congregants.

