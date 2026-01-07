Left Menu

Tensions Flare Ahead of T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Call for Match Relocation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has expressed concerns about safety and security for the Bangladesh team during the ICC T20 World Cup in India. The ICC has agreed to work with BCB to address these issues and consider their input for security planning, despite recent tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:38 IST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is open to cooperating closely with them to address pressing safety concerns. This comes in light of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India, where tensions have risen after the BCCI's directive led to Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the IPL.

The BCB, visibly displeased, has formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's four World Cup matches scheduled in India to Sri Lanka. The ICC, in an internal communication, assured the BCB of its commitment to ensuring the Bangladesh team's complete and safe participation in the tournament.

The cricketing body has yet to issue a public statement, but it has promised to genuinely consider BCB's input as part of comprehensive security planning for the event set to begin on February 7, with matches planned in Kolkata and Mumbai.

