Merit Over Politics: J&K CM Advocates for Student Relocation Amid Protests

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stood firm on Tuesday, defending the merit-based admissions of students at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. This response comes amid protests challenging the integrity of the admissions process, which Abdullah attributes to political motives.

Addressing the controversy, Abdullah suggested the closure of the institution, recommending the transfer of students to other government medical colleges. This measure aims to safeguard their education from the charged atmosphere created by right-wing protests, primarily driven by the BJP-supported Sangharsh Samiti.

Critics have accused the protesting groups of intertwining religion with education and sports, leading to divisive politics. The Chief Minister emphasized the meritocracy behind the admissions, asserting that no special favors were extended to the students. Abdullah also expressed pride in the J&K U-16 cricket team's recent victory, condemning efforts to politicize sporting achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)