Protesters Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Relocation Order
Animal rights activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest the Supreme Court's order to relocate street dogs. The demonstrators criticized the decision as impractical and inhumane. They advocate for the Animal Birth Control Rules, citing them as the only effective and humane solution for managing street dog populations sustainably.
Animal rights activists and volunteers staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the Supreme Court to reevaluate its order to remove street dogs from public spaces.
The demonstration garnered around 30 participants, who used placards and costumes to underscore their objections during the protest, held before next week's court hearing.
Critics argue relocation is impractical, inhumane, and counterproductive, while groups advocate for existing Animal Birth Control Rules as the most humane, legal, and sustainable solution.
