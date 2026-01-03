Left Menu

Protesters Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Relocation Order

Animal rights activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest the Supreme Court's order to relocate street dogs. The demonstrators criticized the decision as impractical and inhumane. They advocate for the Animal Birth Control Rules, citing them as the only effective and humane solution for managing street dog populations sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:26 IST
Protesters Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Relocation Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Animal rights activists and volunteers staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the Supreme Court to reevaluate its order to remove street dogs from public spaces.

The demonstration garnered around 30 participants, who used placards and costumes to underscore their objections during the protest, held before next week's court hearing.

Critics argue relocation is impractical, inhumane, and counterproductive, while groups advocate for existing Animal Birth Control Rules as the most humane, legal, and sustainable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
2
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India
3
Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

 India
4
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026