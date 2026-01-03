Protesters Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Relocation Order

Animal rights activists and volunteers staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the Supreme Court to reevaluate its order to remove street dogs from public spaces.

The demonstration garnered around 30 participants, who used placards and costumes to underscore their objections during the protest, held before next week's court hearing.

Critics argue relocation is impractical, inhumane, and counterproductive, while groups advocate for existing Animal Birth Control Rules as the most humane, legal, and sustainable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)