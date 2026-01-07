Controversy Erupts Over Medical College Relocation Amid Religious Tensions

In a move prompted by administrative directives, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered the swift relocation of students from Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College to their hometown institutions. This comes after the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew the college's operational permissions. The matriculation was initially revoked for failing to meet essential standards.

The decision follows an uproar spearheaded by the Sangharsh Samiti, a conglomerate of right-wing groups demanding religious-based admissions. Among the inaugural batch, 42 out of 50 students were Muslim, sparking outrage among Hindu groups. In reaction, Abdullah has vehemently opposed the celebrations over the closure, emphasizing the adverse impact on local students' futures.

The Chief Minister assured affected students of placement in nearby government medical colleges to continue their education. Expressing dismay over religious and political rifts, Abdullah underscored that medical education opportunities should prioritize individual merit over religious affiliations, focusing on serving regional medical needs.

