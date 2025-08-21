Left Menu

Hariharan: A Melodic Maestro Honoured

Indian music legend Hariharan received an Honorary Doctorate of Literature from Techno India University for his contributions to music. The singer, known for his ghazals, expressed joy at the recognition, praising contemporary singer Arijit Singh. Hariharan's career includes collaborations with A.R. Rahman and numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:43 IST
Hariharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The legendary ghazal singer Hariharan, often hailed as the "King of Ghazals," has been distinguished with a notable accolade. Techno India University in Kolkata honored him with the Honorary Doctorate of Literature, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the field of music.

Hariharan expressed his elation and gratitude regarding the recognition, describing it as a special milestone. "This is a matter of joy. It's my privilege and honour to receive an honorary doctorate of literature from Techno India University. The other recipients, who are big names in their respective fields, also came here," the veteran musician shared with ANI.

Reflecting on the new wave of singers, Hariharan warmly praised Arijit Singh's talent, appreciating the young singer's impact. "I like Arijit Singh. He is from Bengal and he is a very good singer," he said. Hariharan's illustrious career spans playback singing in films, as well as being an iconic figure in ghazal and indie music. Known for his legendary collaborations with A.R. Rahman, he has rendered thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, cementing his legacy in the music industry. His contributions have earned him accolades such as the Padma Shri and the Yesudas Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

