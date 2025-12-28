Tragic Leap: Young Man's Fatal Fall in Surat
A 23-year-old named Mohammed Danish Motiani fell to his death from his fourth-floor home in Surat after an argument with his father. Police are investigating the incident, which was captured on CCTV. Motiani, who assisted his father in diamond polishing, also drove an autorickshaw occasionally.
Updated: 28-12-2025 21:28 IST
In a tragic incident in Surat, a 23-year-old man died after jumping from his fourth-floor residence. The young man, identified as Mohammed Danish Motiani, was a diamond polisher who also drove an autorickshaw part-time.
The incident occurred on Friday night at the Hamd Park residential society following an argument with his father. It is reported that the father had scolded him for spending excessive time outside, leading to a heated exchange.
CCTV footage showed Motiani's fatal fall, landing on a parked vehicle. An inquiry has been launched by local authorities, and a case of accidental death has been registered.
