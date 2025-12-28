Left Menu

Revenge and Violence: Tragic Stabbing in Delhi

A 23-year-old man named Karan was stabbed to death in Delhi by a juvenile, allegedly in retaliation for bullying. The incident occurred in Paschim Vihar and is under police investigation, with preliminary findings indicating a personal dispute. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:25 IST
Revenge and Violence: Tragic Stabbing in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man named Karan was killed in a stabbing incident in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, allegedly by a juvenile in an act of revenge following a bullying dispute, police reported on Sunday.

The crime took place on Thursday at around 3:16 pm, according to a caller who alerted the authorities about the violent attack in the Jwalapuri area.

Upon arrival, the police identified Karan, who worked at an animation firm, and discovered multiple stab wounds on his torso, which led to his death despite medical efforts. The accused juvenile was apprehended, and a dagger was seized, suggesting a personal conflict as the motive, with further investigations underway.

