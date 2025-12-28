Revenge and Violence: Tragic Stabbing in Delhi

A 23-year-old man named Karan was killed in a stabbing incident in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, allegedly by a juvenile in an act of revenge following a bullying dispute, police reported on Sunday.

The crime took place on Thursday at around 3:16 pm, according to a caller who alerted the authorities about the violent attack in the Jwalapuri area.

Upon arrival, the police identified Karan, who worked at an animation firm, and discovered multiple stab wounds on his torso, which led to his death despite medical efforts. The accused juvenile was apprehended, and a dagger was seized, suggesting a personal conflict as the motive, with further investigations underway.