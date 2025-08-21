Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Quest: CM Embarks on Japan-South Korea Tour

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai embarks on his first foreign trip to Japan and South Korea, aiming to attract investment in electronics, automobiles, and food processing sectors. The state showcases its cultural and technological advancements at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, promoting new industrial policy benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:12 IST
Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Quest: CM Embarks on Japan-South Korea Tour
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commenced a 10-day international visit to Japan and South Korea on Thursday, aiming to draw foreign investment into the state. This trip marks Sai's first overseas engagement since taking office, with a focus on boosting electronics, automobile, and food processing sectors.

Speaking at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before departing for Delhi, Sai highlighted the investment possibilities in Chhattisgarh. He is set to attend the prestigious World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where the theme is "People's Living Lab," focusing on global innovation and sustainable futures.

The state has already attracted significant attention at the Expo with its 'Dokra' art exhibit, part of the ODOP initiative. With over 160 participating countries, Chhattisgarh seizes the opportunity to promote its heritage and economic growth under its new industrial policy, with investment proposals worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore already in progress.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025