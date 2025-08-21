Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Quest: CM Embarks on Japan-South Korea Tour

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commenced a 10-day international visit to Japan and South Korea on Thursday, aiming to draw foreign investment into the state. This trip marks Sai's first overseas engagement since taking office, with a focus on boosting electronics, automobile, and food processing sectors.

Speaking at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before departing for Delhi, Sai highlighted the investment possibilities in Chhattisgarh. He is set to attend the prestigious World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where the theme is "People's Living Lab," focusing on global innovation and sustainable futures.

The state has already attracted significant attention at the Expo with its 'Dokra' art exhibit, part of the ODOP initiative. With over 160 participating countries, Chhattisgarh seizes the opportunity to promote its heritage and economic growth under its new industrial policy, with investment proposals worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore already in progress.