Archie Comics Make a Blockbuster Return to Hollywood

A new Hollywood adaptation of the iconic 'Archie' comics is underway, led by directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Tom King, known for his DC comics work, will pen the script. With a legacy spanning over 80 years, 'Archie' continues to influence pop culture, manifesting in numerous successful adaptations.

A new Hollywood adaptation of the beloved 'Archie' comic series is coming to fruition under the guidance of '21 Jump Street' directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Teaming up with them is producer Aditya Sood, famed for his work on 'Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse', and Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics.

The script will be developed by veteran comic book writer Tom King, noteworthy for his contributions to the DC franchise, including 'Batman' comics and HBO's upcoming 'Green Lantern' adaptation, 'Lanterns'. Miller and Lord expressed their excitement over bringing the iconic characters of Archie, Veronica, and their friends back to the big screen.

Having first appeared in 1941, the 'Archie' comics have become a cultural cornerstone, inspiring countless adaptations, such as Netflix's 'Josy and the Pussycats' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'. More recently, 'Riverdale' on the CW network and Hindi cinema's 'The Archies', directed by Zoya Akhtar, have captivated audiences worldwide. Casting and production timelines are yet to be announced.

