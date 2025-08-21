Delhi Zoo's Bengal Tiger Cubs Face Health Crisis

In a concerning development at the Delhi zoo, four of the six Bengal tiger cubs born last August 4 have developed severe health issues. Zoo officials announced on Thursday that the cubs are undergoing treatment due to their critical condition.

This largest litter in 20 years faced early tragedy as two cubs died within a week of birth. Three of the newborn tigers, showing signs of illness with high fever and infection, have been moved to the zoo's hospital.

A seasoned history of successful hand-rearing offers a glimmer of hope for recovery, as seen earlier this year with the rescue of lion cubs born under similar circumstances.

