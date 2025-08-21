Revealing India's Political Secrets: An Evening with Rasheed Kidwai

In the ever-dynamic landscape of Indian politics, Rasheed Kidwai offered Jaipur an evening of candid insights and humor, enlivening the Prabha Khaitan Foundation's event.

Under the theme 'Secrets from the Corridors of Power,' Kidwai regaled the audience with untold stories of Indian leaders, exploring the evolution of political journalism.

Amid laughter, Kidwai highlighted Shashi Tharoor as the most talkative politician and P Chidambaram as the leader who kept him waiting. Rasheed's reflections convened with an interactive Q&A, marking a successful cultural initiative by the Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)