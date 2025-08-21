Michelle Yeoh Reveals 'Wicked' Sequel Details: Behind the Two-Part Adaptation

Actress Michelle Yeoh has opened up about the filming process for the much-anticipated 'Wicked' movie sequel, 'Wicked: For Good.' Speaking to People, Yeoh explained the reasoning behind creating two separate film installments, likening it to the stage production's two-act format.

Yeoh noted that while there were discussions about combining the parts into a single film, the creative team chose to maintain the split to preserve the story's depth and intricacies. After viewing the first part, audiences are left wanting more, eager to see how the tale continues in the sequel.

'Wicked: For Good,' directed by Jon M. Chu and scripted by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, is set to hit theaters on November 21. The film, adapted from the second act of the popular musical, resumes the narrative of Elphaba and Glinda and features a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

